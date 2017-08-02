Music Therapy Added to Millcreek Community Hospital and LECOM Senior Living Center

This summer, Millcreek Community Hospital introduced music therapy to its inpatient rehabilitation unit. It has been so successful, they're expanding it throughout the hospital, and to the LECOM Senior Living Center.

Hospital therapists welcome the addition of the music therapy to their interdisciplinary team. A company called Lake Erie Music Therapy says their work with patients is speeding up patient progress. Make no mistake, this is not just musical entertainment. It's goal based therapy.

Erie News Now watched as music therapist Brittany Barko worked with patient Joe Linebach. Joe is recovering from hip replacement surgery and he's also diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. The rhythm of a polka is helping him to take longer more regular strides as he walks, instead of shuffling.

And using a mallet to play two drums, that are spread apart, forces Joe to make bigger movements, to maintain his reach and motor skills. Millcreek Community Hospital Therapist Patrick Beason said, "Parkinson's people seem to lose their range of motion over the years, so our goal is to keep what they have and improve their range of motion by doing big movements. So like with the drums you know we had Joe reaching and trying to challenge him more and more and take the drums a little further away."

According to Brittany Barko, a therapist with Lake Erie Music Therapy, the data shows that using music keeps patients on task longer, and they actually enjoy it. "You have a certain amount of time to get from A to B to hit a drum, that's both rewarding and it's kind of fun," Barko said. "Also within the container of the song, patients tend to work longer, because they want to finish the song, whereas if they're just counting in silence, they're more apt to lose endurance," Barko added.