Erie PD Motorcycle Unit Focusing on Aggressive Drivers

The City of Erie is focusing on the careless driving enforcement this summer.    Motorcycle officers have been targeting aggressive drivers.  Today, there was no shortage of offenders.  It was almost like shooting fish in a barrel.
        

Members of the Erie Police Motorcycle Patrol were out today looking for aggressive drivers.  They didn't have to wait long to find them.  On West 12th Street this afternoon, a motorcycle officer pulled over a vehicle in the eastbound lanes after witnessing an aggressive driving violation.  A few minutes later, the same officer pulls another vehicle over in the westbound lanes.
         

This is no special, short-term, traffic enforcement operation.  The officer says his unit has been doing this all summer, targeting roadways known for aggressive driving. It was West 12th street early this afternoon. It was Peach Street this morning.  By two o' clock, between 50 and 60 traffic citations were issued.
         

