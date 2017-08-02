Surveillance Video Focus of Jaquel Tirado Murder Trial

Jurors heard more testimony Wednesday in the murder trial of an Erie teen charged in a deadly shooting last summer.

Prosecutors are seeking a first-degree murder conviction against 18-year-old Jaquel Tirado.

He is charged with fatally shooting 26-year-old Steven Bishop near East 21st and Cottage Avenue last August.

The defense spent several hours Wednesday cross examining the lead investigator.

Meantime, the prosecution brought up surveillance videos collected from three buildings.

A total of 4 people are seen in the video, which captured the moments leading up to the shooting.

Investigators identified one person as Bishop, and another as Tirado.

The lead investigator identified the other two people as Keyon Lucas and Xavier Wycoff.

Lucas is currently in the Erie County Prison for homicide in another case.

Wycoff was subpoened to testify in Tirado's trial but has not showed up.

