Venezuela's National Constituent Assembly to meet Friday

The newly elected Venezuelan legislative body will meet for the first time Friday morning, President Nicolas Maduro said Wednesday night in a speech broadcast nationwide.

Maduro also announced he had named Jorge Arreaza, a former vice president, as foreign minister. Samuel Moncada, who was foreign minister, will become Venezuela's representative of the Organization of American States.

The National Constituent Assembly takes the place of the opposition-led National Assembly, and critics fear it will erode democracy.

The opposition boycotted the election, calling it fraudulent, and said the National Constituent Assembly will have the power to rewrite Venezuela's constitution.

Maduro declared a sweeping victory after the vote. Virtually all the new body's 545 members are supporters of the leftist leader.

Venezuela's National Electoral Council said more than 8 million people, about 41.53% of registered voters, cast ballots Sunday to pick the much larger legislative body. A company that provided the voting technology for the controversial vote has said the government's figure is off by 1 million votes.

Maduro disputed the assertion of Antonio Mugica, chief executive of London-based Smartmatic.

"The stupid president of Smartmatic, under pressure from the United States and the United Kingdom, now says only 7.5 million people voted," Maduro said. "I say it was more than 10 million."

More than 350 members of the new assembly were elected in open municipal votes. The remaining members were elected by people from certain social and industry groups (like students, pensioners or workers).

The opposition had won control of the National Assembly in 2015 elections, and held 112 of the body's 167 seats. But it was essentially void because pro-Maduro legislators stopped attending sessions.

Opposition-held 'vote'

In a nonbinding July 16 referendum organized by opposition parties, an overwhelming majority of voters came out against Maduro's plan.

The referendum asked voters three yes-no questions. More than 98% of voters chose to reject the proposed constitutional assembly, request the military defend the existing constitution and support fresh elections before Maduro's term ends in 2019.

About 7 million Venezuelans voted in that referendum, 37% of the country's electorate.