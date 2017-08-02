Truck Rollover Spills PVC Pipe; Shutting Down Highway Exit Ramp - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Truck Rollover Spills PVC Pipe; Shutting Down Highway Exit Ramp

Posted: Updated:

Traffic is being re-routed on I-90 after a truck carrying PVC pipe rolled over. 

Spilling the plastic tubes all over the highway, a Greenfield fire chief told Erie News Now, the truck neglected to slow down for a bend on the exit ramp coming off of I-86 and onto I-90 west.
This caused the truck to roll over.
The driver and passenger were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
That exit ramp is expected to be closed for quite a few hours while crews clean up the mess.
Traffic is being re-routed to I-90 east where drivers can head west at the North East exit. 
 

