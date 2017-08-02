Truck Rollover Spills PVC Pipe; Shutting Down Highway Exit Ramp

Traffic is being re-routed on I-90 after a truck carrying PVC pipe rolled over.

Spilling the plastic tubes all over the highway, a Greenfield fire chief told Erie News Now, the truck neglected to slow down for a bend on the exit ramp coming off of I-86 and onto I-90 west.

This caused the truck to roll over.

The driver and passenger were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

That exit ramp is expected to be closed for quite a few hours while crews clean up the mess.

Traffic is being re-routed to I-90 east where drivers can head west at the North East exit.

