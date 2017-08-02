Dozens in Erie School District could be furloughed before upcoming school year

Up to 48 Erie School District faculty members could be furloughed before the first day of school on Aug. 28, district officials said at Wednesday's meeting. But school board members stress, that's a flexible number.

"Until we actually open and see what we really need, we won't know what that final number is," Board President Frank Petrungar, Jr. said.

Something more concrete: the district's plan to sell six underutilized buildings, including five former schools. Board members began moving forward with sealed bid process for those properties.

"Any that do not sell through that process would be moved onto a realtor," said Superintendent Brian Polito.

Those properties include:

Wayne School, 650 East Ave.

Roosevelt School, 2300 Cranberry St.

Emerson-Gridley School, 816 Park Ave. North

Irving School, 2310 Plum St.

Burton School, 1660 Buffalo Rd.

Central Kitchen, 316 E. 21st St.

The schools currently serve as storage or "logistics hubs", according to the district. Some, like Wayne, have other tenants including Primary Care Network.

"That's something we'll have to work through as we sell them," Polito said.

Two of the schools -- Emerson-Gridley and Wayne School -- were taken offline through the district's reorganization plan this spring. But others -- like Burton -- have been sitting vacant for years. That site alone, could net the district nearly $400,000.

"Even though the buildings aren't being occupied, they're still costing us money," said Petrungar. "You still have to heat them, you've got to do other stuff... have someone check on them."

Meanwhile demolition is expected to wrap up Thursday on the wing damaged by fire at Erie High School. From there, crews will go inside and replace the steel beams.

"Another piece of that project really is closing part of the C-wing hallway on the first floor," said Polito. "That's a priority, we need to get that done before the start of school."

But it's likely the remainder of that work will carry into the school year. The district this week arranged to lease four portable classrooms.

"That's really to replace some of the most damaged areas that are not going to be accessible at the start of the school year," said Polito.