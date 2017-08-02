Over the Edge of the Bicentennial Tower: Are You Brave Enough?

Erie News Now Brittany Lauffer and Reed McDonough are among several people preparing to go Over the Edge Thursday, in support of the Achievement Center.

People from across the area will be taking that step of faith and rappelling down the 138-foot Bicentennial Tower.

All to support the Achievement Center, and the services provided to children and teens with behavioral, emotional, mental health, developmental and physical challenges. They serving more than 3,400 children each year.

Each participant going over the edge makes a goal to raise 1000 dollars. So far of the Achievement Center's 75,000 dollar-goal, nearly 40,000 dollars has been raised.

People will begin rappelling at 9:00 a.m., Reed and Brittany will finish off as the last two at 5:00 p.m., and you'll be able to watch that live on Erie News Now.

For more information, or to donate:

http://www.achievementctr.org/news-and-events/event-calendar/over-the-edge-erie

https://otecwe.com/erie/