Over the Edge of the Bicentennial Tower: Are You Brave Enough?

It happened at Champs Sports in the Millcreek Mall Oct. 31 around 1:53 p.m.More >>
A former Franklin Area Middle School teacher will spend up to 20 years in prison for having sex with a student.More >>
The shooting happened near the View Ultra Lounge at West 4th and Plum Streets Oct. 28 around 3:10 a.m.More >>
Tim Lewis, 54, was sentenced Friday to five years probation. He pleaded guilty to a charge of corruption of minors in late September.More >>
Jack Scott, 55, of Chardon, Ohio, is charged with theft by deception, receiving stolen property, deceptive or fraudulent business practices and criminal use of a communication facility.More >>
26-year-old Justin Glover of Erie is accused of criminal homicide and strangulation in the death of 26-year-old Anita Jones on June 2nd.More >>
The Innovation District will collaborate with Dell, leaders announced Friday.More >>
