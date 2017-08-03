ESPN Special on Strong Vincent to Air Sunday

Erie has welcomed quite a few national news outlets this year.

From NBC, to CBS, and now ESPN.

Politics has been the focus of a lot of those stories, but it's a sports story that caught the attention of that latest network.

ESPN the world wide leader in sports has shown quite an interest in the Erie area, and it's all surrounding a particular bond at one former high school.

Strong Vincent's boys basketball program has been through quite a lot in the past, you may remember back in March when the Colonels fell to Imhotep Charter in the state championship.

But the reason Strong Vincent caught ESPN's attention was for much more than what happened on the court.

Chilling stuff, for those who may not know the back story on this, it's about two coaches who have put their differences aside, to win games.

Head coach Shannon Pulliam and assistant coach Darrell Roberts have an interesting family history, as Pulliam's son was charged with killing Robert's brother back in January of 2014.

ESPN discovered the back story once they saw that viral video used in the trailer of Shannon Pulliam's locker room speech, and that's what prompted them to come here to Erie to produce the E60 .

So if you want to watch the special, you can tune in to ESPN on Sunday right after Erie News Now weekend mornings.