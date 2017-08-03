Sheriffs Search for Wanted Suspects

Each week, Erie News Now teams up with area law enforcement to help land wanted suspects behind bars.

This week, they're searching for Fettieri Henderson, 19. Sheriffs want him on the charge of criminally entering a building.

They're also looking for David Dalton, 29. He's wanted on a probation violation warrant on the original charge of delivering drugs.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to call the Erie County Sheriff's Warrant Division at 451-7436.