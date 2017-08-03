Man Sentenced for Obstruction of Justice in January Murder

One of the three people charged in connection to a deadly January shooting Thursday faced a judge for sentencing

Shawnquel Pennamon, 24, was sentenced to spend up to two years in prison for obstruction of justice.

He will be eligible for work release in five months and must serve three years probation once released.

The judge said he believes it is a case of Pennamon being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Pennamon was charged after the January murder of Marcell Flemings, 26, outside an east Erie gas station.

Police said Pennamon drove the 24-year-old accused shooter - Merle Page Jr. - away from the scene.

Prosecutors dropped a felony charge of aiding in a crime and a misdemeanor of tampering with evidence.

In exchange for the guilty plea, Pennamon will have to testify, if asked, during Page's murder trial.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.