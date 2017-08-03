Three Arrested, Charged for Meth Lab in Millcreek

Three people have been arrested after police say they found a meth lab in a Millcreek apartment.

Investigators served a search warrant at a downstairs apartment in the 1100 block of West Gore Road Wednesday.

Steve Bartosek, 36; Cody Bartosek, 26; and Julie Fachetti, 24, were taken into custody and charged with operating a meth lab.

All three were arraigned by District Judge Mackendrick Thursday and sent to the Erie County Prison on $25,000 bond each.

