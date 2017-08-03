Three Arrested, Charged for Meth Lab in Millcreek - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Three Arrested, Charged for Meth Lab in Millcreek

Steve Bartosek, Cody Bartosek, Julie Fachetti Steve Bartosek, Cody Bartosek, Julie Fachetti

Three people have been arrested after police say they found a meth lab in a Millcreek apartment.

Investigators served a search warrant at a downstairs apartment in the 1100 block of West Gore Road Wednesday.

Steve Bartosek, 36; Cody Bartosek, 26; and Julie Fachetti, 24, were taken into custody and charged with operating a meth lab.

All three were arraigned by District Judge Mackendrick Thursday and sent to the Erie County Prison on $25,000 bond each.

