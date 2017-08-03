Dump Truck and Trailer Located For Local Landscaping Company, Mo - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Dump Truck and Trailer Located For Local Landscaping Company, Mowers Worth Thousands Still Missing

Millcreek Police are still working to locate three mowers worth $10,000 each that were stolen from a facility of a local landscaping company. That, while the trailer they were in has been located, along with a dump truck, belonging to Gerlach's. A mower, similar the the missing one's is the image shown with this story. 

They were stolen from a Gerlach's equipment facility in the 2700 block of West 18 Street early Wednesday morning. Police say the suspect(s) cut part of a fence to gain access and then drove the truck and trailer through the fence, which ripped off the trailer's skylight.

A white 2012 Chevrolet 3500 dump truck and a red 2008 Patriot 20-foot enclosed trailer with a Gerlach's logo on the side were both taken but later located Thursday afternoon around 4:30 in the 1800 block of Gaskell Avenue in the City of Erie. 

The trailer contained lawn maintenance equipment, including three riding lawn mowers, a push mower, three trimmers, one leaf blow, two cans of gas and other items. Three commercial, zero-turn mowers are still missing. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Millcreek Police at 814-833-7777.

