Area Farmers Cope With Lack of Rain

Area Farmers Cope With Lack of Rain

Mason Farms-Lake City Mason Farms-Lake City

Area farmers are hoping for some rain.

The extended dry spell has them scrambling to make sure their crops get enough water to keep growing.

At Mason Farms in Lake City, crews have been busy watering since the Fourth of July.

Today, a  giant spray gun was being used in the corn fields.

The water being pumped from a nearby pond.

The pump also supplies water to drip irrigation lines located in the fields of blueberries, tomatoes and other crops.

The irrigation is expensive and time consuming but needed because of the lack of rain.

The dry spell coming after a wet, soggy month of June.

John Mason, Jr. said,"We had a lot of damage from the spring we are trying to recover from. So we are hoping we do get some rain in the next week or so and help us out. But until then, we are pumping water."

Mason Farms has pumped millions of gallons of water in the past month.

