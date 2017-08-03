3-Month Construction Project to Begin Monday on I-79

Erie County has been spared from major Interstate road work, so far, this summer, but that is about to end. PennDOT has announced a construction project on I-79.



On Monday, construction work will begin on both lanes of I-79 between mile markers 165 and 168.5. That's just north of the Erie/ Crawford county line, and just south of the Old State Road overpass. The project involves milling and paving, along with concrete patching, guiderails, and drainage work. The work will cost $3.2 million, and the completion date is not until mid-November.



Both northbound and southbound traffic will be limited to one lane for the three and a half mile stretch. There will be no construction work on the weekends and traffic will flow normally from Friday at noon until Monday morning.



In what could the biggest inconvenience for some drivers, the southbound ramp off route 6N, at the Edinboro/Albion exit, will be closed for 11 days, most likely in September, and a detour will be in place using Routes 6N, 98, and 198.