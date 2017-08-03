GE Team Using Skills As Part of Work Done on East Side YMCA Expansion Project

Work continues this week at the East side YMCA in Erie for a $2.6 million dollar expansion and we have a look at progression inside the multi-purpose room. A team of workers from GE Transportation are fixing up the room as part of a community service project. That team is known as G-POC which stands for the Global Process Optimization Center. This room will house meetings, as well as first aid and life support classes, along with senior and youth programming.

The expansion includes an early academy center for toddlers and infants. A grand opening at the East side Y is set for September 10. ###