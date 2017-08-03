GE Team Using Skills As Part of Work Done on East Side YMCA Expa - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

GE Team Using Skills As Part of Work Done on East Side YMCA Expansion Project

Posted: Updated:

Work continues this week at the East side YMCA in Erie for a $2.6 million dollar expansion and we have a look at progression inside the multi-purpose room. A team of workers from GE Transportation are fixing up the room as part of a community service project. That team is known as G-POC which stands for the Global Process Optimization Center. This room will house meetings, as well as first aid and life support classes, along with senior and youth programming. 

The expansion includes an early academy center for toddlers and infants. A grand opening at the East side Y is set for September 10. ### 

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com