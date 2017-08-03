Popular Summer Camp Gives Students Hands-On Cooking Experience - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Popular Summer Camp Gives Students Hands-On Cooking Experience

Each summer, there's children that go off to camp. Whether it be sports-oriented, something to do with crafts or even a bible camp. One camp in Erie proved to be so popular last year, that it got booked within two weeks this year.

It's being held this week at the Experience Erie Children's Museum."  Erie News Now captured kids making sushi from a chef, who taught them the art of sushi rolling, along with vegetable and spring roll making. Each of the students at the cooking camp get hands-on experience in the food making.  

Ashley Markiewicz, the museum's education coordinator says, "It's very unique to summer camps and hones in on those life long skills for those kiddos to learn and so many of them love to role play into pretend being a grown up so this is a great way to do it at a kid level."

The week-long camp has had the students making dessert, pasta, and guacamole in addition to the sushi. On Friday, they will make picnic food, including macaroni and cheese. ### 

