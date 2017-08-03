Over the Edge Raises Thousands for the Achievement Center of Erie

Weekend meteorologist Reed McDonough and weekday nights reporter Brittany Lauffer geared up to take the Over the Edge challenge Thursday.

This year was different, changing the location from the renaissance center in downtown Erie to the Bicentennial Tower on Erie's Bayfront. All day, 51 people went over the edge, all supporting the Achievement Center of Erie.

"Going over the edge was a little scary, I want to say getting the instructions was building my nerves, but the part of actually going over the edge was a little horrifying," said Angela Schumacher, Angela was the last to go over.

Many people facing their fears of heights by rappelling down the 138-foot tower.

"I'm not one for heights, I'm not one for high places, but having the control and going down that rope, it's a totally different experience," said David Schumacher, Director of Development at the Achievement Center.

By going over the edge, you were supporting the 3,400 children served each year by the Achievement Center.

"We raised a lot of money to help local kids, that was the best thing about it," said David.

So far, nearly 45,000- dollars has been raised from the Over the Edge event. All proceeds going towards the Achievement Center's programs and services.

"They're doing a lot of work at the Achievement Center for our youth, and our youth really needs it now more than ever. Anything to help them reach their full potential and not sell themselves short, I'm in," said Angela.

The Achievement Center is already planning next year's event, again on the Bicentennial Tower.

To donate: http://www.achievementctr.org/page-news-and-events/latest-news/over-the-edge-erie