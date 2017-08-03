Erie leaders review "successful" start to comprehensive plan

A top area in the City of Erie's comprehensive plan calls for ridding blighted homes.

City leaders Thursday told Erie City Council that 15 blighted homes have been demolished in the last two months.

"We're moving at a much faster pace," said Chris Mong, director of the city's Department of Economic and Community Development.

"I'm encouraged by the progress that's being made," said Dave Deter, director of the Erie Redevelopment Authority. " It truly is a team effort."

The city has spent over $113,000 in grant funding to do that. In all, generating nearly $7 million in federal, state and county grants to begin putting that comprehensive plan into action.

"The governor (Gov. Tom Wolf) has been really good to us in receiving state funding," Mong said. "We have Community Development Block Grant money for demolition."

Many of those homes are in Erie's east and west bayfront neighborhoods. Project leaders say that's an order in the "comp plan," as it's also known. Some residents are telling council they feel the City of Erie Dept. of Code Enforcement's sweeps are targeting them.

"We're going to have to get the public to understand that and be more on the process," said Council President Casimir Kwitowski.

What about other Erie neighborhoods? City leaders say it could be some time before other areas are addressed. Kwitowski is pushing for all areas of the city to be revamped at one time.

"There are some other areas of the city that are transitional or in good shape and we don't want them to flip," he said.

For now, work will continue along the bayfront and downtown, in conjunction with neighborhood groups, the city and county agencies.

"Working collaboratively," said Mong, "that's the key to this whole thing."