New York Governor Announces State Funds for National Comedy Cent - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

New York Governor Announces State Funds for National Comedy Center in Jamestown

Posted: Updated:

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo visited the National Comedy Center construction site in Jamestown Thursday to announce state funds for the project.

The state is committing $500,000 to sponsor the Comedy Center as part of the I Love New York campaign, Gov. Cuomo said.

The Comedy Center is expected to open next year.

Its state-of-the-art exhibits will customize each visitor's experience by leveraging technology.

There are also plans for a hologram room where people can watch stand-up comedy.

The museum will put Jamestown on the map, Gov. Cuomo said.

The announcement came the same day as the Lucille Ball Comedy Festival kicked off.

Comedian Jim Gaffigan performed in front of a sold-out crowd at Northwest Arena Thursday night.

A full list of Comedy Festival entertainment and events is available here.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com