New York Governor Announces State Funds for National Comedy Center in Jamestown

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo visited the National Comedy Center construction site in Jamestown Thursday to announce state funds for the project.

The state is committing $500,000 to sponsor the Comedy Center as part of the I Love New York campaign, Gov. Cuomo said.

The Comedy Center is expected to open next year.

Its state-of-the-art exhibits will customize each visitor's experience by leveraging technology.

There are also plans for a hologram room where people can watch stand-up comedy.

The museum will put Jamestown on the map, Gov. Cuomo said.

The announcement came the same day as the Lucille Ball Comedy Festival kicked off.

Comedian Jim Gaffigan performed in front of a sold-out crowd at Northwest Arena Thursday night.

