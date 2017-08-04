Waterford Man Sentenced for Shooting at Vehicle - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Waterford Man Sentenced for Shooting at Vehicle

The Waterford man charged with shooting at a vehicle faced a judge for sentencing Friday.

Eric Boyajian, 32, was sentenced to two to six years in state prison. He will also be on state supervision for five years.

The judge took into account Boyajian's criminal history.

Two attempted homicide charged were dropped in exchange for a guilty plea to an aggravated assault charge.

State Police said he fired multiple shots at two women outside the Waterford Hotel January 11.

The gunfire was caught on surveillance video, investigators said.

