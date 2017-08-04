New Toll-Scofflaw Targets Frequent Toll Skippers - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

New Toll-Scofflaw Targets Frequent Toll Skippers

Posted: Updated:

Did you know there are over 10,000 motorists with six or more unpaid toll bills?

The state of Pennsylvania is now cracking down on these heavy hitters.

Of those 10,000 motorists, they have racked fines over $17 million.

Pennsylvania is introducing a new toll-scofflaw going into effect Friday.

The new law will have these offenders vehicle registrations suspended if they don't make good on their debt.

This is only for the serious offenders who have racked up six or more unpaid tolls or more than $500 in fees.

This is affecting our area, as there are over 350 offenders in Erie, Crawford and warren counties, owning more than $20,000.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com