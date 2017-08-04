New Toll-Scofflaw Targets Frequent Toll Skippers

Did you know there are over 10,000 motorists with six or more unpaid toll bills?

The state of Pennsylvania is now cracking down on these heavy hitters.

Of those 10,000 motorists, they have racked fines over $17 million.

Pennsylvania is introducing a new toll-scofflaw going into effect Friday.

The new law will have these offenders vehicle registrations suspended if they don't make good on their debt.

This is only for the serious offenders who have racked up six or more unpaid tolls or more than $500 in fees.

This is affecting our area, as there are over 350 offenders in Erie, Crawford and warren counties, owning more than $20,000.