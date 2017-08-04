Erie Man Gets 21 Months Behind Bars for Shooting Man in Leg - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Man Gets 21 Months Behind Bars for Shooting Man in Leg

Posted: Updated:

An Erie man learned how long he will spend in prison for shooting another man in the leg.

Shaiquan Stanback, 23, was sentenced to 21 months to five years behind bars for a second-degree charge of aggravated assault.

He will also spend five years on probation once released.

Stanback was driving with a woman near East 20 and Wayne Street in October, officers said.

That's when he spotted the victim, who was the woman's ex, walking and got out of the car and shot him, according to police.

Stanback shot the victim once in his left leg, breaking it, before the bullet traveled into his right leg.

Stanback then stood over the victim and said "I will smoke you" before running from the scene.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com