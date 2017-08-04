Erie Man Gets 21 Months Behind Bars for Shooting Man in Leg

An Erie man learned how long he will spend in prison for shooting another man in the leg.

Shaiquan Stanback, 23, was sentenced to 21 months to five years behind bars for a second-degree charge of aggravated assault.

He will also spend five years on probation once released.

Stanback was driving with a woman near East 20 and Wayne Street in October, officers said.

That's when he spotted the victim, who was the woman's ex, walking and got out of the car and shot him, according to police.

Stanback shot the victim once in his left leg, breaking it, before the bullet traveled into his right leg.

Stanback then stood over the victim and said "I will smoke you" before running from the scene.

