Schooner To Become Floating Classroom When Completed

A new partnership announced today to help complete a ship under construction at the Bayfront Maritime Center, and make the ship a floating classroom.

Big Ideas Learning, a subsidiary of Larson Texts today presented the center a $25,000 check on board the Schooner Porcupine.

The organization is pledging a total of $100,000 over the next five years.

The ship has been under construction since 2015.

The goal is to have it finished and ready to sail next year, then use the ship to teach math, science, and other skills to both children and adults.

Matt Totzke of Big Ideas Learning said,"Big Ideas Learning and the BMC really want to focus on students and their learning and bring real life applications so they can utilize what they learn in the classroom and the real world and make that connection."

In addition to providing funding, Big Ideas Learning will help develop the curriculum for the classes aboard the Porcupine.