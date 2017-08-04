Theater Program Presents 'Anything Goes'

The 43rd annual Footlights Theater program presented Cole Porter's "Anything Goes" Thursday evening at Collegiate Academy.

The community program stars students from Erie County.

The show opened Wednesday, and there is one more performance Friday evening that is free to the public.

The musical features popular songs like "It's De-lovely," "I Get a Kick Out of You" and "Anything Goes."

If you would like more information about the Footlights Theater Program, check out the website here.

