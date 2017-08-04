Golf Outing Proceeds Donated to Veterans Miracle Center

A local non-profit that supports veterans and their families got a boost Thursday.

The Veterans Miracle Center received a $3,000 check from the 7th annual Frank Johnson Memorial Golf Outing.

The organization, which is located on West 39th Street, provides basic, everyday items to veterans and their families. They include clothing and household supplies.

Veterans can pick up the items for free.

"My dad was in the military; he was in the Navy," said Carrie Johnson, who organized the golf fundraiser. "He passed away in a motorcycle accident seven years ago, so every year we have a golf outing in his memory."

"It has helped us tremendously because that gives us an opportunity to go out and buy supplies that our veterans do need," said Chuck Turner, operations manager at the Veterans Miracle Center.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.