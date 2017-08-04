Local, State Lawmakers Participate in Food Bank's Legislative Ch - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Local, State Lawmakers Participate in Food Bank's Legislative Challenge

Democratic and republican leaders participated in a friendly competition for the food bank Thursday.

Second Harvest Food Bank hosted its fifth annual Legislative Challenge.

Local and state lawmakers compete against each other every year to see who can prepare the most food for distribution to local agencies.

State Representatives Pat Harkins, Ryan Bizzarro and Curt Sonney help pack boxes.

"We're very lucky and very grateful that we have tremendous support from our legislators," said Karen Seggi, executive director of Second Harvest Food Bank. "They understand the need for emergency food assistance and this is their way to give back to the community."

Second Harvest distributes to 11 counties throughout western Pennsylvania.

