Community Foundation Prepares for Erie Gives Day

The Erie Community Foundation is gearing up for next Tuesday's Erie Gives Day.

It is a huge day of on-line donations to help local charities.

Since Erie Gives Day began six years ago, more than $12 million has been raised.

Donors contribute on-line and their donations are matched on a pro-rated basis from a pool of more than $300,000 from sponsors, including the foundation.

Nearly 380 charities are involved in this year's effort including 53 new ones.

Organizers say Erie Gives Day has helped expand the donor base for local non profits.

Erie Community Foundation President Mike Batchelor said, "Every year I ask the participants is this helping you get new donors? The answer is always yes. So that is the real value of Erie Gives. Some people save their annual gift to give that day. I understand that, but this is helping to grow that base."

In its first year in 2011, about $775,000 was donated to local charities.

Last year, the total topped $3.4 million.