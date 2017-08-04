State Budget Could Be Main Topic of Discussion at Erie Convention Next Week

With Pennsylvania lawmakers still trying to come up with a revenue package to fund the state budget, county officials are becoming more and more concerned. Counties receive much of their funding from the state.

The delay has Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper thinking about two years ago. It was two years ago when Pennsylvania was in a budget crisis. An impasse dragged on for nine months before the state had a budget in place. County officials hope that this year will not be the same.

Dahlkemper says the difference between this year and two years ago is that lawmakers have agreed on a spending plan, they just can't agree on how to pay for it. The State Senate has come up with a revenue plan that includes some tax increases, including a severance tax on natural gas drillers, but members of the House are vowing to not raise taxes.



The deadline to pass a state budget and revenue package is June 30. The Senate is now in recess, and rank and file members of the House are on a six hour call back notice while their leadership comes up with its own revenue plan. Erie County has some budget reserves, and Dahlkemper says she will wait until the end of this month before she starts to worry that the situation may become critical.



Meanwhile, the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania will hold its annual convention, at the Bayfront Convention Center, beginning on Monday.

Dahlkemper says the state budget should be a main topic of discussion.

"Counties depend so much on their funding from the state. So, we'll be having, I'm sure, a lot of discussions around this. We always do. The state topics are always big on our agenda when we meet as a group," she said.

Two years ago, Erie County put constraints on spending, including a hiring freeze, while the state budget impasse dragged on.