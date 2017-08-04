Erie Zoo Gets Ready to Open New Nature-Themed Play Area - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Zoo Gets Ready to Open New Nature-Themed Play Area

The Erie Zoo is preparing for a big day on Saturday. It's known as McDonald's Day. From 10:00am-2:00 pm, children and their families will be given a treasure map to look for clues all around the zoo ground. the treasure hunt is an annual event. 

It co-incides with the opening of the new nature-themed play area at the zoo.  Maleno Development ceremonially broke ground in April. The new play area will be located in the children's area of the zoo and feature a series of tree houses, joined together by rope bridges, with climbing areas, and children's activities and play centers.
    The play area will be called Maleno Adventure Woods, and help reconnect kids to nature. Maleno Development donated the materials and labor for the entire project. That play area officially opens at 10:00 am on Saturday. ## 

