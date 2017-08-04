Testimony Reveals Erie Teen is Suspect in Another Homicide

Trees and poles down, a fire department flooded, and an apparent swing set left dangling. Get a look at pictures and video of storm damage across the area.More >>
It was reported in the 3700 block of Cooper Road just after 10 p.m.More >>
State Police in Franklin are asking for you to help locate a missing woman with a learning disability. They’re looking for 21-year-old Kaprice Amara West.More >>
A former Franklin Area Middle School teacher will spend up to 20 years in prison for having sex with a student.More >>
The foundation of a home collapsed due to heavy flooding at 504 E. 30th St.More >>
