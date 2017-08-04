Testimony Reveals Erie Teen is Suspect in Another Homicide

Testimony revealed the 15-year-old Erie teen, who is charged in a January murder, is a suspect in another homicide last summer.

Keyon Lucas was identified as one of four people in surveillance video shown during Jaquel Tirado's murder trial.

Prosecutors presented evidence that two suspects were responsible for the fatal shooting of Steven Bishop last August on Erie's east side.

Investigators said they recovered bullets and shell casings from two different guns in the homicide.

A jury convicted Tirado of first-degree murder Thursday night, but a second suspect has never been charged in the case.

Erie News Now asked the assistant district attorney prosecuting the case if any charges would be filed against Lucas.

He said he could not comment at this time.

