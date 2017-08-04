Testimony Reveals Erie Teen is Suspect in Another Homicide - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Testimony Reveals Erie Teen is Suspect in Another Homicide

Posted: Updated:

Testimony revealed the 15-year-old Erie teen, who is charged in a January murder, is a suspect in another homicide last summer.

Keyon Lucas was identified as one of four people in surveillance video shown during Jaquel Tirado's murder trial.

Prosecutors presented evidence that two suspects were responsible for the fatal shooting of Steven Bishop last August on Erie's east side.

Investigators said they recovered bullets and shell casings from two different guns in the homicide.

A jury convicted Tirado of first-degree murder Thursday night, but a second suspect has never been charged in the case.

Erie News Now asked the assistant district attorney prosecuting the case if any charges would be filed against Lucas.

He said he could not comment at this time.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com