Pennsylvania Auditor General Signs $750M Line of Credit for State

Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said Thursday he signed a $750 million line of credit to keep the money flowing.

The move came 34 days into the new state's fiscal year because there is no revenue plan in place to fund the budget.

The state is running out of money in only the second month of the new fiscal year, DePasquale said.

He said this should be a wake up call for every elected leader in the state.

The Auditor General and State Treasurer issued a joint letter to lawmakers last month. It warned the threat of a credit rating downgrade will ultimately result in a tax increase for all Pennsylvanians because it will become costlier to pay off debt and borrow in the future.

