Pennsylvania Auditor General Signs $750M Line of Credit for Stat - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Pennsylvania Auditor General Signs $750M Line of Credit for State

Posted: Updated:

Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said Thursday he signed a $750 million line of credit to keep the money flowing.

The move came 34 days into the new state's fiscal year because there is no revenue plan in place to fund the budget.

The state is running out of money in only the second month of the new fiscal year, DePasquale said.

He said this should be a wake up call for every elected leader in the state.

The Auditor General and State Treasurer issued a joint letter to lawmakers last month. It warned the threat of a credit rating downgrade will ultimately result in a tax increase for all Pennsylvanians because it will become costlier to pay off debt and borrow in the future.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com