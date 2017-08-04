Vernon Township Bridge Reopens - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Vernon Township Bridge Reopens

A Crawford County road is now back open after a bridge rehabilitation project.

Drivers in Vernon Township can now use Kennedy Hill Road to cross over Interstate 79.

The $1 million project, which started in mid-April, repaired and preserved the bridge.

More than 3,700 vehicles drive over it each day.

