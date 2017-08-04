Identity Released of Armed Man Shot, Killed by Officer in Warren County

Upload your own image or video
|
Popular Searches
Powered by Local Corporation
It happened at 504 East 30th Street as heavy thunderstorms and rain, which brought tornado warnings, rolled through the Erie region.More >>
It happened at 504 East 30th Street as heavy thunderstorms and rain, which brought tornado warnings, rolled through the Erie region.More >>
Trees and poles down, a fire department flooded, and an apparent swing set left dangling. Get a look at pictures and video of storm damage across the area.More >>
Trees and poles down, a fire department flooded, and an apparent swing set left dangling. Get a look at pictures and video of storm damage across the area.More >>
It was reported in the 3700 block of Cooper Road just after 10 p.m.More >>
It was reported in the 3700 block of Cooper Road just after 10 p.m.More >>
State Police in Franklin are asking for you to help locate a missing woman with a learning disability. They’re looking for 21-year-old Kaprice Amara West.More >>
State Police in Franklin are asking for you to help locate a missing woman with a learning disability. They’re looking for 21-year-old Kaprice Amara West.More >>
School and Event ClosingsMore >>
School and Event ClosingsMore >>
If you think it is a tough choice between Democrat Joe Schember and Republican John Persinger, imagine how their neighbors feel. Both candidates live on Frontier Drive, just a block away from each other.More >>
If you think it is a tough choice between Democrat Joe Schember and Republican John Persinger, imagine how their neighbors feel. Both candidates live on Frontier Drive, just a block away from each other.More >>
A former Franklin Area Middle School teacher will spend up to 20 years in prison for having sex with a student.More >>
A former Franklin Area Middle School teacher will spend up to 20 years in prison for having sex with a student.More >>
While the race for Erie Mayor and Erie County Executive have been getting a lot of attention, but there are other key races on the ballot next Tuesday, including the race for Millcreek Supervisor.More >>
While the race for Erie Mayor and Erie County Executive have been getting a lot of attention, but there are other key races on the ballot next Tuesday, including the race for Millcreek Supervisor.More >>