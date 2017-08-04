Identity Released of Armed Man Shot, Killed by Officer in Warren County

An armed man was shot and killed by an officer during a traffic stop Friday evening in Mead Township, Warren County District Attorney Rob Greene told Erie News Now.

It started around 7:30 p.m. when Warren City Police were called about a maroon Jeep that was driving erratically, according to State Police.

When Warren Police tried to stop the vehicle, it drove to the Dairy Delite at the intersection of Route 6 and Route 59 in Mead Township.

The officer, whose identity has not been released, approached the driver - Joseph Miller, 54, of Clarendon - who then became agitated and started loading an AK-47 rifle, State Police said.

"After the traffic stop was conducted, the driver who was pulled over did come out with a firearm, and that's when the officer opened fire," said Greene.

Miller did not obey commands to drop the weapon before he was shot, according to State Police.

He died at the scene.

The officer involved was uninjured, and no one else was hurt.

Greene said although the investigation is in the early stages, it is believed the officer was justified in shooting.

An autopsy is planned for Tuesday.

Pennsylvania State Police, including investigators from the Erie barracks, is handling the investigation.

