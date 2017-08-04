People Brave the Thunder and Storms for "Thunder in the City"

People fought the rain Friday night to hear the Earthquakes play at Thunder in the City in Meadville.

Although thunder literally struck the event, the storms only disrupted part of the band's performance.

Friday was the big kick off to the two-day, family-friendly event in downtown Meadville.

Saturday, there is a full line up of events beginning at 8:00 a.m. and running until 9:30 p.m.

For a link to that list of events: http://www.meadvillechamber.com/thunder-in-the-city