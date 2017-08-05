Resurfacing Work to Start on Route 6 in Erie County - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Resurfacing Work to Start on Route 6 in Erie County

Road work will start next week on part of Route 6 in Erie County, according to PennDOT.

Workers will mill and resurface the road from the Union City-Union Township Line to just west of the intersection with Route 89 and King Road in Wayne Township.

Guiderails and pavement marking will also be updates.

The $1.2 million project should wrap up by the end of October.

Drivers will see lane restrictions while the work is done.

