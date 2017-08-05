Resurfacing Work to Start on Route 6 in Erie County

Road work will start next week on part of Route 6 in Erie County, according to PennDOT.

Workers will mill and resurface the road from the Union City-Union Township Line to just west of the intersection with Route 89 and King Road in Wayne Township.

Guiderails and pavement marking will also be updates.

The $1.2 million project should wrap up by the end of October.

Drivers will see lane restrictions while the work is done.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.