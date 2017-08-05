Erie Philharmonic Donates Two Pianos to Erie Schools - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Philharmonic Donates Two Pianos to Erie Schools

Two Erie schools now have a piano, thanks to the Erie Philharmonic.

Crews delivered the first one Friday morning to Erie High School.

Another one was dropped off a short time later at Harding Elementary School.

The Erie Philharmonic said the donation is part of its mission to give back to the community and enrich, entertain and educate.

Its executive director, Steve Weiser, said he is glad the Philharmonic can be part of the new Erie High School.

"The Erie Phil played here for many decades back in the 50s, 60s and 70s when they moved out of Strong Vincent," said Weiser. "Our home was right across the hallway there. It's nice for the Philharmonic to come back and have a presence once again in what our home had been for so many years."

The Philharmonic will donate 85 book bags full of school supplies and household items to students at the Saint Benedict Center Monday.

