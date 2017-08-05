New Play Area Unveiled at the Erie Zoo

If you’ve been to the Erie Zoo lately, you may have noticed the children’s portion of the zoo has been closed for construction. Today, they unveiled the new play area.

Happy faces ran around the zoo’s newest feature Saturday morning.

"We found out there was a need for a new children's play area,” says Natalie Washburn, owner of Maleno Custom Building and Real Estate.

A few months ago Maleno came in and offered to donate the entire play structure to the zoo, as the old one needed replaced.

"It was quite old, it was over a decade old, and literally millions of children have used it, so it was just plum worn out,” says zoo president, Scott Mitchell.

"With a lot of brainstorming and collaboration some engineers, builders, we got together and decided series of tree houses would be a great outdoor themed play area for kids,” says Natalie.

The tree houses feature rope bridges, towers, stairs to climb. Throughout the entire structure are hidden animals for kids to find.

Also in the play area is a “kitchen.” The ingredients? Wood chips for kids to touch and play.

While the new play structure is a great way to get kids to play, more importantly it's getting them connected to nature.

"More studies show kids are more disconnected than they ever have been before, so this is kind of an opportunity to reconnect them,” says Scott.

"Studies have shown that playing in outdoor nature is great for their growth and development,” says Natalie.

The new play area is parent approved, too.

"It fits right in with the zoo and everything. No plastic to clean, nice, natural material. Yeah, it looks really awesome,” says parent, Robin Gilson.

More importantly, it’s kid approved.

"It's like, it has a lot of wood stuff and it looks cool with all the wood stuff and the bridges,” says Michael Rinn.

He also tells us he’s having tons of fun.