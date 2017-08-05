Justin Gatlin beats Usain Bolt on Jamaican's last solo race - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Justin Gatlin beats Usain Bolt on Jamaican's last solo race

Posted: Updated:
Aimee Lewis, CNN -

There was to be no triumphant end to Usain Bolt's final individual race.

The great Jamaican will retire after the IAAF World Championships in London, bringing the curtain down on an incomparable career.

But in the 100m final on Saturday he had to settle for bronze as the controversial American Justin Gatlin secured a surprise victory in a season's best 9.92 seconds.

Compatriot Christian Coleman (9.94) took silver, with eight-time Olympic champion Bolt, still the reigning 100m and 200m world record holder, in bronze, clocking 9.95 seconds.

More to follow...




