Crowd Packs Frontier Park for Blues and Jazz Festival

The cooler temperatures did not stop the crowd from enjoying the 25th annual Blues and Jazz Festival at Frontier Park Saturday.

Eddie Turner and Trouble, which perform a blend of voodoo blues, R&B and African rhythms, were among the musicians who took the stage.

This year is the first time the festival has added a third day.

The Erie Art Museum puts on the festival each year.

The last performance of the weekend starts at 8 p.m. Sunday.

