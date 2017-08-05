Crowd Packs Frontier Park for Blues and Jazz Festival - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Crowd Packs Frontier Park for Blues and Jazz Festival

Posted: Updated:

The cooler temperatures did not stop the crowd from enjoying the 25th annual Blues and Jazz Festival at Frontier Park Saturday.

Eddie Turner and Trouble, which perform a blend of voodoo blues, R&B and African rhythms, were among the musicians who took the stage.

This year is the first time the festival has added a third day.

The Erie Art Museum puts on the festival each year.

The last performance of the weekend starts at 8 p.m. Sunday.

You can check out the lineup here.

