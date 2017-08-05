Runners, Walkers Conquer LECOM 5K

Early morning showers did not deter runners and walkers participating in the LECOM 5K Saturday.

This marked the fourth year for the run-walk, which started and ended at the LECOM Fitness and Wellness Center on Peach Street.

Participants headed out into the Winchester Heights neighborhood and followed a figure 8.

The 5K helps LECOM raise money for a scholarship fund for students.

Race organizers said it embodies the LECOM spirit.

"As a health system, we are invested in the Erie community and wanting to make a healthier community," said Tricia Louis, event coordinator. "This is a great event to get people outdoors, get them active and be thinking about their own health and just participating with us."

The winning runner happened to be Erie News Now First Warning Weather meteorologist Reed McDonough.

He ran the race in 18 minutes and 29 seconds.

