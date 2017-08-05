Church Hosts Back to School Block Party Outside New Home House

A local church is offering families a safe place to hang out with the new school year ready to start.

Abundant Life Church on Buffalo Road hosted a back to school block party Saturday outside the new Home House of Erie.

The goal of the house is to help families rebuild relationships by offering mentoring programs and workshops.

People involved with the new facility said the need for something like this is great, especially with the changes to the school district.

The church hopes to open the Home House by the end of September.

