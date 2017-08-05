Two Checked Out for Injuries After East Erie Crash

Two people were taken to the hospital with what appear to be minor injuries after a car crash in east Erie.

The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. at East 24 and Parade.

The two vehicles were driving south on Parade Street when one rear-ended the other, according to reports from the scene.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.