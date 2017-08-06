Scooter's Hosts Poker Run to Benefit Veterans

Motorcycles roared on Erie's east side Saturday for Scooter's annual poker run.

The ride benefits the Veteran's Miracle Center in Erie.

It always raises money for charity, but the bar changed gears last year to help veterans out.

Taps were played, and there was a 21 gun salute to honor the veterans.

"Once we seen the work they did, it was a no-brainer for us," said Mary Plonski, owner of Scooter's. "We really, really wanted to support a veterans charity that money went back to the veterans."

"The biker community is so awesome," said Chuck Turner, operations manager for the Veteran's Miracle Center. "As you can see, you look at the weather around you, the rain, the cold does not stir them off. They are dedicated to helping other organizations."

The 60-mile ride through Erie County both started and ended at Scooter's.

This is the 12th year for the charity ride.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.