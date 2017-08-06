Scooter's Hosts Poker Run to Benefit Veterans

It then moved east into the City of Erie.More >>
Police confirm to Erie News Now that someone broke into the home overnight and stole TVs and three guns. Police said they are currently investigating the overnight burglary.More >>
Michael Macgurn, 55, and Gary Hoffman, 59, were found dead by the fire department scuba team, according to the Erie County Coroner.More >>
People across Millcreek Township and Erie were cleaning up roads, repairing power lines, and fixing their damaged homes late Monday, as a result of Sunday's tornado.More >>
Trees and poles down, a fire department flooded, and an apparent swing set left dangling. Get a look at pictures and video of storm damage across the area.More >>
There will be no school for students at both the north and south campuses of Montessori charter school on Tuesday, November 7th, The cancellationMore >>
As the sun came up Monday morning, West Erie and parts of Millcreek Township saw just how bad some of the damage was.More >>
Erie News Now follows a day-in-the-life of two Erie residents who have emigrated to the United States and now call Erie home. Nearly one-fifth of the city's population consists of immigrants and refugees.More >>
