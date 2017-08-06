Adults Enjoy Street Soiree Outside Experience Children's Museum - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Adults Enjoy Street Soiree Outside Experience Children's Museum

Posted: Updated:

Adults enjoyed a fun time Saturday evening outside the Experience Children's Museum.

It hosted its annual Street Soiree fundraiser, which adopted a pirate theme this year. Many who attended dressed the part.

All proceeds will help the museum with funds its educational programming and play and learn exhibits.

The museum sold about 600 tickets. This is one of its biggest fundraisers of the year.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com