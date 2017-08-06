Adults Enjoy Street Soiree Outside Experience Children's Museum

Adults enjoyed a fun time Saturday evening outside the Experience Children's Museum.

It hosted its annual Street Soiree fundraiser, which adopted a pirate theme this year. Many who attended dressed the part.

All proceeds will help the museum with funds its educational programming and play and learn exhibits.

The museum sold about 600 tickets. This is one of its biggest fundraisers of the year.

