Man Seriously Injured in Erie Early Morning Shooting

Man Seriously Injured in Erie Early Morning Shooting

Erie Police are investigating a shooting that left one person seriously injured.

The incident happened just before 4 a.m. Sunday near East 11th and Ash.

The victim is a white man in his 40s. He drove himself to UPMC Hamot.

He was rushed to emergency surgery at the hospital because of the serious injuries.

He is cooperating with the investigation, police said. The suspect has only been described as a black man.

Police have been conducting interviews but have not made any arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call Erie Police at 814-870-1120.

