5th Annual Supplies for our Soldiers Ride

"She's helped me so much during a difficult time, and she's just helping all the veterans that have served, that are still serving, and I'd love to be apart of that,” says U.S. Army Veteran Rick Knost.

He’s talking about Pittsburgh Inn owner Robin Weunski. She’s hosting her annual Supplies for our Soldiers Bike Run for the 5th year.

"So as long as I have addresses I'm going to continue sending boxes,” says Robin.

All year long, she sends out boxes of supplies to troops overseas. However, the annual ride isn’t for those supplies, she’s got a basement full of them.

"We had to come up with a way to ship the packages, because they cost $23 a box to ship,” she says.

So, hundreds come out to pay to send those boxes to our American heroes.

Rick himself received a package while serving, not from Robin, but that’s one of the reasons why he helps her out.

"It's a great feeling, it made me feel like home, almost,” says Rick.

Everyone participating in the ride receives an American flag. On it is a service member that Robin has sent a package to.

"Any given time I have 3-500 hundred names that I continually send packages, too. Once I get their name, every two weeks they get a box until they return home,” says Robin.

Both Robin and Rick have personal connection to the military, which makes them overjoyed with the support Robin receives from the community.

"The support from the community has just been awesome,” says Robin.

"Every year this bike run has gotten bigger, the word gets out and more people love what Robin's doing,” says Rick.

If you missed the ride, the party continues at the Pittsburgh Inn on Sunday. Robin also says she’s always accepting donations for the package postage.