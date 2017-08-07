Woman Charged in Shooting on Erie's East Side

An 18-year-old woman was charged Monday in the weekend shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

Alyssa Stafford faces charges including robbery, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

The shooting happened inside a home in the 600 block of East 11 Street around 4 a.m. Sunday.

A 43-year-old Millcreek man was shot while responding to an ad through text message.

He told police Stafford led him to a bedroom where he was approached by men with guns.

The victim was shot in the stomach when he reportedly refused to give up his money and car keys.

He is still hospitalized in stable condition. His name has not been released.

Police are investigating the circumstances behind what brought him to the neighborhood.

Stafford was taken to the Erie County Prison on $100,000 bond.

