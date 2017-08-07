Ceremony Marks Donation Made to Presque Isle Lighthouse - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Ceremony Marks Donation Made to Presque Isle Lighthouse

Posted: Updated:

A longtime supporter of Presque Isle made a donation to the grounds near the lighthouse.

Erie Resident Sally Kohler, who has served on both the Presque Isle Advisory Committee, and Light Station Board of Directors, donated a flag pole to the lighthouse.
A flag raising ceremony commemorated that dedication, and brought out a group of people, earlier, which included the playing of bagpipes. 

Joe Pfadt of the Lighthouse Station Board says, "Its a way to celebrate and commemorate the service at the lighthouse keepers over their time. A reminder that once a year we take a moment, pause and think about the sacrifices and service of lighthouse keepers and the service that this building still provides today." 

There's more than 100 volunteers that help out at the lighthouse, along with staff. Tours are offered daily until Labor Day from 10am until 5pm. They are        $6.00 per person.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com