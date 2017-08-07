Former Edinboro University Student Faces Trial in 2015 Fatal Shooting

A former Edinboro university student from Oil City will face trial after a district judge bound over homicide, weapon and drug charges during a hearing Monday.

Devin Stevenson, 22, was charged last month in the 2015 murder case for allegedly shooting two other students in a drug deal.

The charges were refiled after one of the victims died.

Investigators said Stevenson intended to deliver $1,700 to $2,300 worth of marijuana, but he shot two students when they refused to pay him.

O'Shea Imes, 22, died of complications from multiple gunshot wounds.

An Edinboro Police officer testified he found Imes lying on the floor inside the door of the Meadville Street apartment.

The second victim, Andrew Baker, was shot in the shoulder.

Baker was arrested in Delaware and is awaiting extradition back to Erie County.

"At this point, obviously we have met the burden that we have to prove at this point," said Paul Sellers, Assistant Erie County District Attorney. "The judge ruled that we have the evidence we need to take it to trial, so at this point, we start getting ready for trial. We're confident in our case going forward."

The officer testified the murder victim was armed with a pellet gun, and Baker admitted they did not have the money to pay for the drugs,but planned a robbery.

Stevenson's defense attorney is expected to argue self-defense.

